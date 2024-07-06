What was essentially a worrying speech is now a fact in the making, Kevin de Bruyne is close to leaving for Saudi Arabia and as has become customary within Manchester City, at least in the Pep era, the manager is open to releasing anyone who is not 100% behind his cause. That being the case, there are three immediate names on the market who could take the Belgian’s place.
It is no secret that it was Guardiola who made Kimmich a central midfielder, now, the German wants to leave Munich and the strongest club in the market to sign him for weeks is City, now with the imminent departure of Kevin, Joshua has gone from being a desire to a necessity.
Pep is a big fan of the Brazilian for what he has done with Newcastle, and the manager wants to add him as a partner to Rodri, in fact he was in direct competition with Kimmich for the position. Now, his name will gain weight again this summer, as an additional vacancy has opened up and the Brazilian international is interested in joining the Premier League champions.
Dani has been the revelation for Spain at the Euros, essentially being Pedri’s substitute, although everything now indicates that he will be a starter for the rest of the tournament. Pep is a great admirer of the Leipzig man’s profile as a player, who unlike the first two, is much more of an attacker than a recovery player. His release clause is viable, only 60 million euros.
It is important to add that other options may be added along the way, but the three players mentioned have already been sounded out by Manchester City this summer, and the door is even open for more than one of them to join the squad.
