The Argentine team is already preparing for the match against the Netherlands for the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
In the win against Australia, the only player who ended up in trouble was Alejandro Gómez. Papu has a sprained right ankle and is in doubt for this decisive match. Today he missed training, he was in kinesiology and there’s a good chance he’s going to miss it. We review who are the most likely to replace him.
He has a contracture and has already missed the game with Australia, but they could make an effort to get him back to the starting lineup and play in this decisive game. Today he worked in kinesiology, but they will evaluate him until the last moment.
Paredes could enter as a central midfielder and that would lead Enzo Fernández to play more freely. One of the most important in the Scaloni cycle, despite the fact that he lost ground today.
A player who had chances to be with Australia, but finally the chosen one was Papu. It would be a surprise since he did not see minutes in Qatar.
The player who entered for Papu in the match with Australia. It would be a big surprise, since the coach did not play in any match with a line of 3 central defenders (that is, five defenders). It cannot be ruled out, but it is the option that we least imagine from our place. Who will replace Papu for the quarterfinals?
