a few days ago, EA officially announced that they were already working on a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but they did not say exactly when it could reach our hands. Fortunately, a reliable insider has provided more information about it and if all goes well, this anticipated game would be reaching our hands this year.

In accordance with Tom Henderson, that you have previously been very wise with your information, Fallen Order 2 should be officially announced on May 4 this yearand its release would be between October and December 2022. Of course, this is not official information and its possible release date could change at any time, especially in these times of pandemic.

The first game was released in November 2019, so it certainly sounds like a doable thing that its sequel will arrive exactly three years later. For now, we will have to wait for more information to leak, or EA or Respawn finally give official details.

Publisher’s note: I would love for Fallen Order 2 to actually come out this year, but I think it’s much more likely to be delayed until early 2023. Beyond The Skywalker Saga, we don’t know what other Star Wars games could come out this year so there’s definitely space for this title.

Via: comic book