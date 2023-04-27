Last year there were several surprises during the celebration of The Game Awardsfrom the winner as it was Elden Ring, until the speech of a boy who came out of nowhere in the audience. However, in terms of announcements of new video games, there was that of Armored Core 6, title of which there has not been as much news as the fans would like.

Despite not even having a new trailer, it has been reported that the title developed by FromSoftware and published by bandai namco will be released neither more nor less than the next August 25th. That means, that at least we should see its gameplay preview in the month of May, otherwise it would only be a rumor.

It is mentioned that this information comes from internal sources who are aware of the game’s launch plans and of course, the development process that it is leading up to now. Despite the fact that those responsible have not mentioned anything in this regard, the media that disseminated the information firmly believe in those who have given them the details.

Something that is worth commenting on, but the franchise of Armored Core It has been asleep for more than 10 years, so fans are excited for this entry that will arrive for the new generations. In addition, it represents a change for FromSoftwaresince during these years they have dedicated a lot to the releases derived from Dark Souls.

Via: comic book

editor’s note: The truth is, I don’t think we’ll see this video game in August, we still don’t have any information and even though the big trailer arrives a month before launch, I feel like it wouldn’t be a long lead.