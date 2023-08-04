“And in the case of Nico: Diente, I love it. For me he is a spectacular player… he is the name that I consider the most important of those we manage.”
– Nicolás Larcamón: coach of León.
One thing is that between the media and fans different names begin to emerge as possible casualties or reinforcements for this or that team, and quite another is that the coach of these clubs involved takes the microphone as Nicolás Larcamón did: technical director of León , and I openly declared that I was interested in a certain player, in this case Nicolás: “Diente” López, who is still a player for the tigers.
Although this does not mean that ‘Diente’ López is already out of the Tigres team, it does turn the rumor into a possibility, and this should have alerted the Tigres executives, who have already begun to probe the national market to see what In this way, they could solve the loss of the Uruguayan, because it must be remembered that Nico López only has this semester of contract left, so, if they do not get some money from him now, the footballer could be free for the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Next we will launch some names about the possible reinforcements that would come to Tigres in the event that ‘Diente’ Lopez accepts León’s offer:
On previous occasions, the name of the Venezuelan soccer player Jhon Murillo has been put on the table as a possible reinforcement of the ‘U’ of Nuevo León. He is currently active in the St. Louis Athletic and does not exceed five million euros. He plays attacking midfielder; It is defined by his speed and ability with the ball at his feet.
Another San Luis player who has aroused the interest of Tigres is the Brazilian Vitinho. He is twenty-two years old, and, according to transfermarket, he is valued at less than two million euros. He plays as a right winger; dynamic and fast.
Before the Apertura 2023 tournament started, there were those who took it for granted that the Uruguayan soccer player Maxi Aráujo would reach the Tigres. However, the rumor died down and the player continued to wear the jersey of the Toluca. Today it becomes a possibility again. He plays as a winger on the left, is twenty-three years old and is valued at eight million euros.
When the signing of Ozziel Herrera began to get complicated, it was said that option B was the Mexican: “Chino” Huerta. In the end Herrera arrived at Tigres, and although this in theory closed the doors to the still player of the cougars, the possible departure of ‘Tooth’ López reactivated the hope of dressing in yellow. He is twenty-two years old, plays as a winger on the left, is valued at one and a half million euros, and, most importantly: he does not occupy a foreign position.
Who will be chosen to wear the champion’s number in this 2023 Opening tournament? Or will it be that no one has arrived yet and when ‘Diente’ comes out?
#reinforcements #Tigres #case #Diente #López
Leave a Reply