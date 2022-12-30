The turn of the year may be the warmest ever since measurements began in our country. New Year’s Eve is also in the race to become the warmest December day ever measured, according to Weeronline and other weather agencies. It will be autumn-like with occasional rain and strong wind.

On Saturday, the temperature in the morning is already between 10 degrees in the north of the country and 14 degrees in South Limburg. It is changeable with occasional rain and strong winds. In the afternoon it gets warmer, with the mercury eventually passing the 15-degree limit on a large scale.

In the north it is slightly less mild, but with temperatures around 14 degrees it is much warmer than normal. The highest temperatures are achieved in the southeast of the country. It can be 17 degrees there. Normally such temperatures are reached in April.

Last year it was 14.1 degrees in De Bilt on December 31. That was already a record. With the current expectation of over 15 degrees at the main station, there is a good chance that this record will be broken. In addition, the monthly record of December is also at risk. That is now 15.3 degrees, measured on December 24, 1977 and December 17, 2015.

The question is whether it will be dry exactly at midnight. It remains changeable on the 31st with rain and also strong winds. People who want to light fireworks should take this into account.