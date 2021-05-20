The emergency management department in Shenzhen, China, has named possible reasons for the leaning of the SEG Plaza skyscraper. The experts found no problem in the building’s structure. This was reported by The South China Morning Post with reference to the city government’s WeChat social network account.

Experts assessed the building’s vibration frequency, tilt speed and weather conditions, concluding that the numbers were normal. Officials of the department suggested that the incident could have occurred due to a number of factors: the effects of wind, the subway lines passing under the skyscraper and the temperature difference inside the building and outside.

According to the authorities, the structure is not dangerous at the moment. Experts continue to investigate the causes of the incident. After the completion of the check, the townspeople will be told about the results. However, the skyscraper is still closed to visitors.

The SEG Plaza, about 300 meters high, suddenly banked on 18 May. The incident caused panic among the people walking along the neighboring streets. Soon the building was closed, and traffic around it was restricted. Emergency services noted that no earthquakes were recorded in the area on that day.

