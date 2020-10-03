The Nizhny Novgorod businessman, in whose case the searches of the journalist Irina Slavina were carried out, revealed the possible reasons for her suicide. He told about this in an interview with the publication “Rise”.

The founder of the Nizhny Novgorod branch of the “Church of the Flying Macaroni Monster” Mikhail Iosilevich suggested that a search could become the cause of the journalist’s death. In his opinion, as a result of the actions of the police, she was deprived of the means of production – for example, computers – with the help of which she was engaged in her media “Koza Press”.

“Systematic harassment for several years and a search as the strongest blow. This is called a “search”, but this is a robbery, not a search, ”the businessman said. Iosilevich also suggested that Slavina’s decision was very firm, as she drove away a passer-by who was trying to extinguish her.

On October 2, the journalist committed suicide near the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Nizhny Novgorod. Not long before that, she published a post on her Facebook page: “I ask you to blame the Russian Federation for my death.”

On October 1, she wrote that at six o’clock in the morning they came to her apartment with a search. The journalist was not allowed to call a lawyer. All the flash drives, her laptop and daughter’s laptop, home computer, phone, husband’s phone, as well as several notebooks were taken from Slavina.

Over the past two years, Slavina has been fined several times. At the end of July, the journalist was fined 65 thousand rubles under an article on fakes for reporting on the head of the Sambo Academy in Kstovo, who communicated with people and was infected with the coronavirus. In October 2019, Slavina was ordered to pay 70 thousand rubles under the article on disrespect for the authorities. This happened after she obscenely changed the name of the city of Shakhunya on Facebook, where a memorial plaque to Stalin was opened. Six months earlier, the editor-in-chief of the publication had been fined for organizing an action in memory of the politician Boris Nemtsov.