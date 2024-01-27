The likely reason for the attack on Izvestia journalist Natalia Grafchikova at blogger Inna Tliashinova’s seminar in Khimki was the event organizers’ fear of the tax service. The victim found out about this on the night of January 28 after visiting the investigation department.

She said that law enforcement agencies visited the scene, but were not allowed into the house. When asked why the event organizers reacted so aggressively to the film crew, they answered that they did not want to attract unnecessary attention from the media.

“The organizers of the “festival” explained that they were afraid to attract too much attention to themselves, they were afraid that after our story they would start digging into their income, they would start checking their taxation and various documents. Therefore, they did not want to be exposed in the media once again. But it turned out the opposite,” said Grafchikova.

According to the journalist, the organizers of the seminar have already managed to delete all materials from the flash card and CCTV cameras on the territory of the house, and also refused to testify. Grafchikova expressed the opinion that if they had calmly asked to leave the premises and let them put on their shoes, no incident would have happened.

“But they decided that they had the right to beat journalists, they had the right to grab me by the throat, call me different names, take away my equipment, spoil my personal belongings, throw me out into the street, kick me, strangle me. This is apparently absolutely normal for the organizers of the Inna Land festival,” the correspondent said.

Now, as the injured journalist added, she is receiving many words of support, including from those who are now defending their homeland in the zone of a special military operation in Ukraine.

The film crew was attacked at the Inna Land event, which was organized by blogger Inna Tliashinova in a cottage in Khimki near Moscow earlier, on the evening of January 27.

When the reporter began to ask questions, the film crew was attacked using brute physical force. The blogger’s assistants began to demand that the film crew leave, insulted him, and took away the equipment.

Afterwards, the journalist was thrown out the door without shoes into the cold, and the cameraman was broken and the flash drive was taken away. One of the men insulted the girl, took her phone and tried to strangle her.

Later, at the emergency room, Grafchikova was diagnosed with multiple abrasions and bruises of the upper and lower extremities, a suspicion of a closed craniocerebral injury and a concussion. The ability to work is temporarily lost, the doctor’s report notes.

Employees of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Moscow Region began a pre-investigation check based on information about the attack on the journalist. It is noted that the check is carried out in accordance with Articles 144–145 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation.

Izvestia correspondent Natalia Grafchikova is the winner of various awards – last year she was awarded the Russian government media prize for the professionalism and courage shown in covering a special operation in Ukraine. In 2022, she was among the 20 laureates – war correspondents covering events in new territories of the Russian Federation.

The journalist worked actively in the Kherson region: she is one of the few media representatives who covered the situation in Kherson during the evacuation of civilians.