NEW YORK, 7 – An imminent rail strike, which could take place later this month without a new deal, is introducing concerns of rising fertilizer prices, The Fertilizer Institute (TFI) said in a letter addressed to leaders. of the US Congress. In the statement, the group pressures parliamentarians to resolve the situation at its next meeting on November 14.

“A rail strike would be devastating for fertilizer manufacturing and distribution to farmers,” TFI President and CEO Corey Rosenbusch said in a press release.

With supply chain problems seen in the road and inland transport segments, the group says that a rail stoppage would be felt quickly in the economy.

The latest assessment by research firm DTN showed that fertilizer prices are coming off the highs reached earlier this year, but still remain very high.