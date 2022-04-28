PSG are already champions of Ligue 1, but they still have to play games until the end of the league. Tomorrow, the Parisians will face Racing de Strasbourg, who are playing for Champions positions. Pochettino will want to finish the championship with victories and good feelings, although he could also give the opportunity to some players who have had less prominence.
For tomorrow’s game, the Argentine coach will not be able to count on Paredes or Draxler, both with injuries that prevent them from being available. Who will be available are the star trident made up of Messi, Mbappé and Neymar, who would repeat in the eleven, since PSG already knows that it will be difficult to get them back together next season.
In midfield, Verratti is indisputable, and we could see Ander Herrera, already recovered from an infection, and who has not had all the prominence that the Basque deserves. Together with them it remains to be seen if Gueye or Danilo will play.
In defense we could also see Ramos, since he is available, along with Marquinhos, Mendes and Achraf. And in the goal Pochettino could put Keylor Navas, before the possible departure of the Costa Rican. This would be eleven:
Keylor Navas; Achraf, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Gueye, Ander Herrera, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.
#PSG #Racing #Strasbourg
