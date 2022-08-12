PSG play their second league game tomorrow against Montpellier, whom they will want to beat to secure themselves at the top of the table. However, the great challenge of the next game for Galtier’s men is to see how the group responds to the entry of Mbappé, who after having served the suspension matches will return to the starting eleven
The Parisian team played the first two games at a high level and compactly, but the Frenchman was not there. Now it remains to be seen if Mbappé’s entry into the starting eleven does not unbalance the team and stop working as well as it has worked so far. Tomorrow we will clear up doubts, because the only way to find out is by playing with the star trident, but it is important that the French coach is very attentive and can detect imbalance errors if they occur, despite PSG beating Montpellier.
The team aspires to win it all, but according to sources close to PSG, more signings are not ruled out. Meanwhile, exits are also expected, one of them that of Icardi, who has been removed from the group and forced to train in the subsidiary.
The Italian goalkeeper has grown a lot in the last season, and despite the mistakes against Real Madrid, Galtier and the team trust him to be the starting goalkeeper.
Achraf Hakimi has become one of the great lanes in Europe and will not be missing in this eleven against Montpellier. The Moroccan has found very good synergies with several players in the squad, which makes the system better.
The captain of this group has become a great defender and leader, so Galtier will place him at the start as a fundamental part of his plan. PSG is a team that presses up high and Marquinhos is important in that task.
The Spanish central defender has managed to recover from his injury and seems to have earned the position by convincing Galtier, so he will start the next game.
The Portuguese faces his second season at PSG and after having grown a lot last season, this season he aims to start with the Parisian team.
With Paredes’ future in the air, Danilo must assume the role of defensive pivot in this team with a great offensive vocation. He is up for that task.
The Italian midfielder is the great compass of this team, but he must show character and try to influence the game much more this season, to enhance those at the top.
PSG’s new signing seems to have landed on his feet in the team and Galtier likes him a lot for his great versatility and talent with the ball. He will play as a starter to continue growing.
Leo Messi has returned. The Argentine star has shown in recent games that he continues to perform at a high level, so he will play on the right as usual.
His partnership with Messi and his talent make him an essential value in the team, despite rumors of his departure after being transferred. Although his future seems uncertain, as long as he remains in Paris, he will play as a starter.
The Frenchman will return to the starting eleven after being suspended and after his renewal, he is expected to lead the team with goals and plays to win all the titles.
Possible tactical system of PSG against Montpellier
4-3-3
To make room for Mbappé, the Parisians will play the typical scheme with four defenders, three midfielders and three attackers, two of them wingers.
#PSG #eleven #Montpellier
Leave a Reply