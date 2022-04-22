There was already a party in the stands with fans of FC Volendam, but the supporters of FC Den Bosch decided to postpone the promotion festivities of the North Hollanders for a while. At a 1-2 score, the game was halted for a few minutes, as things were thrown on the field.
FC Volendam started well in Den Bosch and, thanks to hits from Josh Flint and Robert Mühren, already led 0-2 after half an hour of play. However, the players from Brabant did not give in and in the final phase the tension seemed to take its toll on the visitors. Thirteen minutes before the end, Sebastiaan van Bakel cut through the heart of the Volendam defense and pushed in the 1-2.
Then things went wrong in the stands. Den Bosch supporters threw some things on the field and referee Jannick van der Laan sent the two teams in. The home team soon came out again,
