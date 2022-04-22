FC Volendam started well in Den Bosch and, thanks to hits from Josh Flint and Robert Mühren, already led 0-2 after half an hour of play. However, the players from Brabant did not give in and in the final phase the tension seemed to take its toll on the visitors. Thirteen minutes before the end, Sebastiaan van Bakel cut through the heart of the Volendam defense and pushed in the 1-2.