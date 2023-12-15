It has been more than three years since PlayStation 5 has been launched on the market, and within that time frame games of all kinds have reached the console, although it is quite striking that few have had a real leap in terms of exclusivity. With that in mind, people have thought that this generation is just a small transition, to prepare us for what the next generation of sonywe talk about the sixth.

As is well known, there are always people who are called insiders and they find out about industry news long before everyone else, and among them they have already started talking about PS6, commented that on this occasion things will go to a higher level in every aspect. One of the details will be neither more nor less than the price, since the $500 dollars would be left behind, this to make way for something much more expensive due to the materials with which the device will be made.

He Youtuber known as RedGamingTechhas mentioned in some media that the next step will be giant in graphics issues, and that is precisely because AMD will continue to be the ally of sony to provide graphics cards and also processor. And with the progress we have at this moment, we will see a real leap that honestly has not been noticed much. PS4 to ps5but that now can leave those looking for this type of details astonished.

With this in mind, the price should be higher for obvious reasons, mentioning that the $500 USD could rise to at least $600 USD, in addition to the fact that AAA quality games may also have their respective increase going from $70 USD to perhaps $75 or $80 . However, many features are currently an enigma, adding to this that there is still a way to go for PS5so news of a possible PS6 by sony They would be arriving perhaps until 2026.

Via: redgamingtech

Editor's note: People definitely already want things instantly and not enjoy the journey, we should focus much more on the present and enjoy the games that are already available and the technology that we currently have at hand. Then think about what it could be.