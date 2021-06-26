These could be the chosen by Fernando Santos for the decisive duel that Portugal plays Belgium tomorrow:
Rui Patricio (goalkeeper): For more than a decade, Portugal’s goal has been Rui Patricio. He is a football legend from his country and against France he made a stratospheric stop. If Portugal reaches the final, it could reach 100 caps as an international.
Semedo (Right side): After the game against Germany I had doubts about whether I would start, but Santos would not. He is immovable in his position and gives the team a lot in attack. His technical level and experience are still too much for Dalot
Pepe (central): At 38 years old, he continues to show a sensational level, in line with the entire season at Porto. He is the one who brings more seniority to the whole team and in a game of this level having him on the field is always a plus.
Ruben Dias (center): if the experience is put by Pepe, the show behind is put by Ruben. He is a sensational center-back who had a tough day against Germany, but hit the mark in the other two games. It will be his first knockout match at the national level in a major tournament.
Guerreiro (left back): worldwide, Guerreiro made himself known to everyone at a European Championship, the one in 2016 in France. Since that tournament the left side of the Portuguese team is his. Probably the best in his position in the history of his country.
Danilo Pereira (pivot): Danilo is the anchor man for this team. A role similar to the one he has at Paris Saint Germain, which he has had his entire career. His marvelous physique is vital to his people. He caused the first penalty against France after suffering a blow from Lloris.
Joao Moutinho (inside right): He had not started in this Eurocup as a starter, but his entry into the XI was noticed and much for the better. He brought more control in the middle when he came out against Germany and in the game against France. He’s another one of Santos’s men, and his stripes are heavy
Renato Sanches (inside left): the Euro is Renato’s tournament. He already exploded in the previous one and it served him to sign for Bayern, and in this one he is showing us his best level. He grows in these types of tournaments and is another of the players who has improved the team.
Bernardo silva (leftmost): The City player has not yet finished showing the level he has given in his club at this European Championship. Still he has a lot of quality and having him on the field is synonymous with danger. It is an ideal day to appear.
Diogo Jota (far right): Liverpool’s have started all three group stage games so far. A priori part in front of a Bruno Fernandes who lost his place after the duel against Germany. He is another of those who is not like in his club, but with his quality …
Cristiano Ronaldo (center forward): Cristiano doesn’t care. Play when and where you play, you want more. He is the top scorer of the tournament, he has been the key man in the national team and has equaled Ali Daei as the top scorer in the history of the national teams (109). The whole country clings to it.
Leave a Reply