DThe Russian embassy in Washington has responded promptly to reports that the United States wants to deliver Patriot anti-aircraft batteries to Ukraine: if confirmed, they will witness a “further provocative step” by the Biden administration, which could have “unpredictable consequences”. . Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow when asked whether Patriot batteries on Ukrainian soil would be a target for Russian forces, only: “Absolutely.” He declined to comment further on the issue.

Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

The American government has not left the Russian reaction uncommented. A Pentagon spokesman said he found it ironic and very telling that officials from a country that has brutally attacked its neighbor, deliberately killing innocent civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure, should describe a defense system as “provocative.” When he said that, nothing was known about the renewed rocket attacks on Ukraine on Friday. Such a system is there to protect the lives of civilians, the spokesman said: “We will not allow comments from Russia to dictate what military aid we provide to Ukraine.”

Up to 100 kilometers range

Despite Russian propaganda portraying itself as a victim, it is important to remember that Moscow is the aggressor and can immediately de-escalate the situation by withdrawing its troops. The United States is not at war with Russia, nor is it seeking conflict. The spokesman reiterated, “We are focused on providing Ukraine with the military assistance it needs to defend itself. We decided that before Russia invaded Ukraine. And we will continue to do so.” He added that he had nothing to announce on the issue of the delivery of the anti-aircraft system. He has not yet confirmed American media reports that the government is considering supplying the Patriot ground-based anti-aircraft defense system to Ukraine. A final decision by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden is expected soon.