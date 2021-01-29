The palace in Gelendzhik belongs to one of the transport companies. The journalist of the TV channel “Russia 1” Alexander Rogatkin was told about this by an employee of the private security company guarding the object.

The security guard clarified that he was not an employee of the special services. He also said that in ten years of work at the facility, he had never seen President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Rogatkin shared that he knew about the preparation of a special press conference, during which the owner, who wished not to disclose his name yet, would declare his rights to the palace. The same report stated that the facility would become a very expensive hotel with 16 rooms.

The video with the first tour of the palace in Gelendzhik appeared earlier on January 29. One of the builders of the mansion agreed to conduct a tour for journalists on the condition that filming would take no more than an hour. Reporters were unable to find out the purpose of the building, as well as the names of the owners.