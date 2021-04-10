The General Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Leonid Brezhnev had three possible options for resolving the issue of a peace treaty with Japan. They were revealed by the NHK TV channel with reference to documents from the State Archives of Russia.

The Soviet side allegedly considered various options before Brezhnev’s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka in October 1973. The document with options is called “Problems of Soviet-Japanese Relations”, it consists of 26 pages. According to NHK, it says that the USSR is counting on the conclusion of a peace treaty that would help resolve security issues and strengthen cooperation between the two states in the economic, scientific, technical and cultural spheres.

The first paragraph of the negotiation plan dealt with the transfer of Shikotan Island and some nearby islands of the Lesser Kuril ridge, called Habomai in Japan. In the event that Japan continued to make claims against Iturup and Kunashir, the USSR considered the possibility of granting Japanese fishermen the right to fish in several areas near these islands for a fee.

It was also proposed to allow Japanese fishing vessels to enter some ports and harbors of Iturup and Kunashir. In return, the USSR ships were to receive the right to call at the ports of the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido. According to the second point, the Japanese should have been able to visit the graves of their ancestors in three places in the south of the Kuril Islands.

The third option included a proposal to consider concluding an agreement on good-neighborliness and cooperation without including the issue of territorial delimitation. It was proposed to take the questions from the second point about fishing and visiting cemeteries as a basis.

As a result of the Second World War, a peace treaty was not concluded between Moscow and Tokyo. The main obstacle to its signing was the unresolved territorial dispute over the southern part of the Kuriles – the Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan islands and the Habomai group of islands. The Japanese side does not recognize the sovereignty of the Russian Federation over the South Kuriles. Moscow has repeatedly spoken about the impossibility of Russia abandoning the Kuril Islands.