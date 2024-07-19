Perhaps we can get a first idea of ​​how the issue was addressed by the film studio by looking at the images leaked in the last few hours, which have already invaded the internet and have been discussed on social media.

In fact, ever since it was announced that the film would be a live action with real actors there was the mystery of how the world of Minecraft could be adapted, considering that it is characterized by a graphic style that is far from realistic and difficult to adapt to human forms.

Despite it being in production for a while now, we haven’t seen anything of the Minecraft Movies beyond various textual information and statements from those directly involved, therefore those that have recently leaked online could be the first images absolutely the new cinematographic production of Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros, which bring out one a little bit disturbing style .

Steve, a creeper and other mobs

You can see these documents, whose veracity is not at all confirmed, in the screenshot below, which shows in particular a creeperother creatures and Steve, the protagonist played by Jack Black.

Screenshot of a post on X showing alleged Minecraft movie footage

Well, the look is peculiar, to say the least.

Jack Black he’s basically himself in a T-shirt and jeans, and it could be fitting, considering the character, with the inevitable cube-shaped pickaxe. The description states that Steve “has been in the Overworld long enough to have carved out a cube-shaped life of his own, and has even made a best friend: his wolf Dennis. But when the evil Malgosha captures him, his chance at freedom falls into the hands of four new visitors to this world…”

The mobs in the Minecraft world look quite bizarre in this version: they follow the standard shapes seen in the game, that is, they are essentially cube-like, but they also have realistic elements in terms of the rendering of materials and surfaces.

The result is a sort of hyper-realistic version of normally stylized creatures, which creates a strange and somewhat disturbing contrast. Of course, it remains to be seen whether all this is true and above all what the effect of these animated figures on the screen could be.

In the meantime, we’ve heard that filming has wrapped, so it shouldn’t be long before we see anything official about the Minecraft Movie.