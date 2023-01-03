Analyst Asafov predicted new conflicts in 2023

Major stress points in 2023 will be centered around pre-existing fault lines where fighting is already underway. First of all, this is the Ukrainian conflict, and there is also a high probability of an increase in tension around Taiwan. This was told to Lente.ru by political analyst Alexander Asafov.

“Tensions around Taiwan have no plans to ease, despite US statements that they are not pushing for the island’s independence,” Asafov said. “In addition, there are many other hot or smoldering spots. This is, first of all, the Middle East, Turkey and its confrontation with the Kurds.”

The actions of the head of the country, Recep Erdogan, are generally quite difficult to predict. Erdogan is now in an election year, he may well decide to work on his rating through a special military operation Alexander Asafovanalyst

The analyst also considers Afghanistan, the Indo-Pakistani conflict, Karabakh, where new outbreaks are also possible, as risk zones.

“The world is in complex, completely non-linear dynamics, when conflicts can erupt in completely unexpected regions. All non-healing ulcers will also blaze, as major geopolitical actors have a desire to solve economic problems through injections into the military-industrial complex, ”said the analyst.

The issue of Kosovo also remains acute. Asafov believes that the likelihood of an armed conflict there is rather low, in addition, Serbia has already stated that, in case of pressure, it will change its position on sanctions and other issues.

“Both Kosovo and Serbia are moving towards the EU, but the issues of escalation and de-escalation are being decided in Washington. The question of the transition of the conflict into an acute phase is unlikely, because it is the Americans who are engaged in directive management. Although, of course, making some kind of forecasts in our time is a thankless task, ”said the interlocutor of Lenta.ru.

Earlier it was reported that the situation in Ukraine could worsen in connection with the military and financial assistance that Washington provides to Kyiv. This forecast was given by the journalists of the Chinese edition of Global Times.