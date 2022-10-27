Journalist Sobchak may face inspection in Russia due to Israeli citizenship

Russian law enforcement agencies may begin a pre-investigation check against journalist Ksenia Sobchak if she did not promptly notify the migration service of her Israeli citizenship. Such possible measures in conversation with RIA News revealed an informed source.

The interlocutor of the agency added that if the fact of a crime is established, the presenter may face criminal liability.

It is noted that in case of concealment of the second passport of a Russian citizen, criminal liability awaits under article 330.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Failure to fulfill the obligation to submit a notification that a citizen of the Russian Federation has citizenship of a foreign state”). The maximum punishment provided for by the article is compulsory work up to 400 hours.

The fact that Sobchak received Israeli citizenship, Haaretz wrote in April. According to him, the country’s passport was also issued to the journalist’s son. Prior to that, in March, she said that she only had Russian citizenship and no other passports.

On October 26, it became known that Sobchak was noticed while crossing the border of Belarus and Lithuania on foot. The head of the state security department of the Baltic state confirmed that she is in the country and, as an Israeli citizen, has the right to stay there without a visa.

Sobchak was among the suspects in the case of extortion. The defendants in the same case were its commercial director Kirill Sukhanov and the former editor-in-chief of Tatler magazine Arian Romanovsky. It follows from the case materials that they are suspected of extortion for deleting posts in one of the Telegram channels.