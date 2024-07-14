CNN: Shooter was on rooftop outside Trump rally

The shooter was believed to be on the roof of a building outside the venue of a rally for US presidential candidate Donald Trump, the TV channel reported. CNN.

“Several law enforcement sources have described the man as a sniper, although no further details have been provided,” the report said.

In addition, journalists clarified that several people could have been injured in the shooting during Trump’s speech.

During the politician’s speech, gunfire erupted. Trump fell under the podium and was covered by Secret Service agents. The US presidential candidate survived, he suffered a head wound, and Secret Service agents evacuated the bloody Trump from the scene.

Earlier, the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell condemned the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, calling it an “unacceptable act of violence.”

The FBI said it would not comment on the shooting incident. The investigation is being conducted by the US Secret Service.