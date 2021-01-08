Rescuers pointed out the probable whereabouts of people caught in an avalanche in Norilsk. About this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24“Said the head of the local department for civil defense and emergency situations Evgeny Panferov.

“The estimated whereabouts of the people have been roughly determined,” he said.

Against this background, the work of all-terrain vehicles on a wide chassis was temporarily suspended in this place.

Meanwhile, according to Panferov, weather conditions at the site of the avalanche in the Krasnoyarsk Territory are deteriorating, including an increasing blizzard, due to which visibility has sharply decreased. At the same time, the search and rescue operation continues, and volunteers are also providing assistance.

On the evening of January 8, an avalanche came down near the Otdelnaya Mountain ski complex near Norilsk. According to the materials of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, at least six buildings in which there were people were covered with snow.

Earlier, specialists rescued a family of four and one woman, in addition, two people managed to get out of the rubble on their own. About 200 representatives of emergency services are now working on the spot, the An-74 aircraft of the Krasnoyarsk Aviation Rescue Center is also ready for departure.