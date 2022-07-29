Liverpool is already preparing to compete for the next title, the Community Shield, which faces the cup and league champion in England. The rival, how could it be otherwise, is Guardiola’s Manchester City, so a duel is repeated that in recent years in England has become a top-level classic between two teams that aspire to everything every year .
For the match, Liverpool will be able to count on all the troops, including the great signings such as Darwin Núñez and Luis Díaz. In fact, these two players point to headlines, especially the Colombian, who after Mané’s departure, has a free pass on the left side.
With Salah there are no doubts, and we will see him on the right, despite rumors of his possible departure, while in midfield, Henderson and Fabinho would be fixed in Klopp’s scheme. The doubt about the other midfielder would fall on Thiago Alcántara, who finally seems to have achieved the necessary regularity to be a starter at Liverpool. If all goes well, we will most likely see the Spanish-Brazilian doing wonders with the ball.
In defense we only have to doubt Van Dijk’s companion, since the Dutchman is a fixed center back. Matip or Konaté could play with him, we will see who will be chosen by Klopp.
The sides if there are no surprises will be Alexander-Arnold on the right and Robertson on the left, while the Brazilian Allisson will be defending the goal. The chosen scheme would therefore be 1-4-3-3, a system that has given Liverpool many successes, so the eleven would therefore be:
Allison; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcántara, Mohammed Salah, Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez.
