Liverpool is currently going through a delicate moment, they have not just started in the current English league championship. They are ranked tenth and, to make matters worse, they face City, a team which also plays a lot, Guardiola’s men are one point behind Arsenal, first classified, they will seek first place.
Jurgen Klopp did not go unnoticed at a press conference, throwing a dart at the rival team: ‘You can’t compete with them, they have the best team in the world and they sign the best striker at the moment”. Then we leave you the possible line-up of Liverpool for this match.
BY- Alisson: The more than usual in the goal of the red team will repeat in his demarcation in this important match for Liverpool
RHP- Joe Gomez: Although it is not his natural position, due to Alexander Arnold’s injury, we will see the English defender in that right wing. He already played in that position in the convincing victory by one goal to seven against Rangers in the Champions League.
DFC-Konate: He will also be present in the starting lineup against Manchester City due to the injury suffered by the calf of Matip, who had been one of the starting central defenders until now.
CB-Van Dijk: The leader of the network defense. Van Dijk will be yes or yes against City. One of the best players at his position even though he’s not going through his best streak.
LI- Tsimikas: To close the defense we find the Greek left-back, Tsimikas. The Liverpool player has earned Klopp’s trust.
MC- Henderson: The captain of this ship. The midfielder will be part of the trio in the midfield of the team with almost total security
MC- Fabinho: The pivot area will be occupied by the Brazilian midfielder, Fabinho. Important player for Liverpool
MC- Thiago: The Brazilian Hispanic player is one of the most talented players in the world. Surely Klopp will bet on him to direct the midfield.
ED-Salah: Of course, the pharaoh will start on that right wing to which he has us so accustomed. One of the best players in the squad.
DC- Firmino: Roberto Firmino is shining again like he used to. He is a player who makes those around him better, scoring goals and handing out assists
EI- Darwin Núñez: On the left wing we will have Liverpool’s great signing this season, Darwin Núñez.
