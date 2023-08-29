The Copa Libertadores quarterfinal series between Racing and Boca is more open than ever, after the first leg that ended 0-0 at La Bombonera. Although “Xeneize” was more than his rival in a large part of the 90 minutes, he could not score goals for Gabriel Arias, so an exciting revenge awaits us.
Everything will be defined in the Cilindro de Avellaneda in what promises to be an exciting match. Both come from playing for the 2023 League Cup with opposite results since “Academia” achieved a 2-1 away victory against Tigre on Saturday night, while on Sunday “Xeneize” fell 1- 0 against Sarmiento in Junín, although the focus is clearly on the Libertadores.
Next, we review the probable alignments of the teams led by Fernando Gago and Jorge Almirón, respectively.
The Academy achieved the objective of obtaining a good result in the first leg in order to define the series at home and in front of its public. Fernando Gago is waiting for the evolution of the injuries of Juan Nardoni and Roger Martínez to define the eleven that will take the field of play next Wednesday. The Colombian will surely enter the supplement if the game requires it.
Goalkeeper: Gabriel Arias
Defenders: Gastón Martirena or Facundo Mura, Leonardo Sigali, Gonzalo Piovi, Gabriel Rojas.
Frills: Nicolas Oroz, Anibal Moreno, Jonathan Gomez.
Forwards: Gabriel Hauche, Maximiliano Romero and Agustin Ojeda
Almirón will have to decide who will be the replacement for Valentín Barco, who was torn in the first leg and it is expected that he will not come from Lucas Janson or Exequiel Zeballos.
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
Defenders: Lucas Blondel, Nicolas Figal, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra.
Frills: Luis Advíncula, Cristian Medina, Ezequiel Fernández, Pol Fernández.
Forwards: Edinson Cavani and Lucas Janson, Exequiel Zeballos or Miguel Merentiel
