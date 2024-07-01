On the third day of the group stage of the Copa América, Uruguay and the United States will face each other in a crucial match. Uruguay arrives with six points, having won its two previous games with an impressive record of eight goals for and only one against. On the other hand, the United States has three points after a victory and a defeat, the latter against Panama. This match will be decisive for both teams on their way to the knockout phase.
Uruguay have displayed dominant football thanks to their key players. Fede Valverde has been the driving force in midfield, contributing both in defence and attack with his tireless energy. Maxi Araujo and Darwin Núñez have been lethal up front, with both players scoring twice in the tournament so far. Their ability to break through and finish has been crucial to Uruguay’s success.
The United States has had outstanding performances from Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic. Balogun has proven to be a reliable goalscorer with two goals to his name, while Pulisic, with a goal and an assist, remains the creative axis of the team, capable of generating opportunities and making a difference in the final third of the field.
Possible Uruguay Alignment
Goalie: Sergio Rochet
Defenses: Nández, Mathias Olivera, Ronald Araújo, Matías Viña
Midfielders: Fede Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nicolas de la Cruz
Fronts: Facundo Pellistri, Darwin Núñez, Maxi Araujo
Uruguay could opt for a 4-3-3 formation that has given them success so far, with a solid defense led by Ronald Araújo and Sebastián Coates. Fede Valverde will lead the midfield, supported by Bentancur and De la Cruz. In attack, Núñez and Araujo will be in charge of carrying the danger, flanked by Pellistri, whose pace and ability to overwhelm are vital.
Possible United States Alignment
Goalie: Matt Turner
Defenses: Joe Scally, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson
Midfielders: Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah
Forwards: Timothy Weah, Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic
The United States could field a 4-3-3, similar to Uruguay, with Matt Turner in goal. The defense will consist of Dest, Zimmerman, Ream and Robinson, providing a mix of experience and youth. In midfield, McKennie, Adams and Musah will offer balance and dynamism. The offensive trident will be led by Balogun up front, with Weah and Pulisic on the wings, constantly looking to create opportunities and finish plays.
More news about the 2024 Copa America
#lineups #USA #Uruguay #day #Copa #America #group #stage
Leave a Reply