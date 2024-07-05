The Netherlands and Turkey will meet in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, in a duel that promises to be thrilling. The Dutch advanced to this stage after finishing third in their group, behind France and Austria. However, they showed that they are more than ready under Koeman in the round of 16 by convincingly defeating Romania 3-0. Meanwhile, Turkey, who were second in Portugal’s group with six points, secured a frantic 2-1 victory over Austria in the round of 16.
The Netherlands have gone from strength to strength in the group stage, starting with a win, then drawing against France and then losing to Austria. They have qualified as one of the best third-placed teams. Turkey will not make things easy for them and for this reason, Koeman’s men will go all out. In the round of 16, they were one of the teams that was most convincing by beating Romania convincingly.
This is what the Netherlands lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeepers: Verbruggen
Defenses: Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake
Midfielders: Frimpong, Schouten, Reijnders, Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo
Forward: Memphis
Turkey have won three of their four matches at the Euros. They beat Georgia in the group stage and the Czech Republic in the round of 16 against Austria. Their only defeat was a very poor match in the first round against Portugal.
This is what Türkiye’s lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Gunok
Defenses: Kadioglu, Merih Demiral, Akaydin, Muldur
Midfielders: Orkun Kökçü, Özcan, Çalhanoglou
Forwards: Yildiz, Baris Yılmaz, Arda Güler
