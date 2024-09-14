This weekend, North London comes to a standstill with the first big derby of the season between Arsenal and Tottenham. Both teams arrive with high expectations, looking to consolidate their Premier League position and aiming to pick up three vital points. Arsenal, one of the main title contenders, visit a Tottenham side that needs to improve after a shaky start. Against this backdrop, the match is seen as a crucial test of both teams’ form.
Therefore, we are going to review the lineups of both teams for this match:
Tottenham head into the derby with an inconsistent start to the season, having recorded one win, one draw and one defeat in their opening games. Under Ange Postecoglou, Spurs have implemented a more attacking and attractive style of play, but they continue to show defensive weaknesses that have cost them important points. Added to this is the worrying list of injuries the team is facing ahead of the clash against their arch-rivals.
One of the team’s main attacking players, Richarlison, and new signing Dominic Solanke, will both be out injured, significantly weakening the team’s attack. This puts additional pressure on Heung-Min Son, who will be primarily responsible for leading the attack. Furthermore, the already fragile defence will be even more exposed without Micky van de Ven, which could make it easier for Arsenal, even without several of their star players, to find space to do damage.
Tottenham lineup (4-3-3)
Goalie: Vicar
Defenses: Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie
Midfielders: Maddison, Bissouma, Pape Sarr
Forwards: Heung-Min Son, Kulusevski, Odobert
Arsenal are preparing for the crucial north London derby with a number of problems in their squad. After a frustrating draw against Brighton, in which they dropped vital points in their title race, the Gunners arrive with a depleted squad. In addition to the already known absences of Declan Rice, who was sent off in the last game, and Gabriel Jesus, there are unexpected absences due to the international break. Martin Ødegaard, a key midfielder, and Riccardo Calafiori will also be out with fitness problems, as will Mikel Merino, who has not been able to recover in time.
These absences force Mikel Arteta to look for creative solutions. Thomas Partey, who has played in a more advanced role of late, will be crucial in holding the midfield, while the likes of Leandro Trossard and Fabio Vieira will have to take on additional responsibilities in the build-up play. Despite these difficulties, Arsenal have shown on several occasions their ability to overcome adverse situations, and the overall quality of their squad still puts them in a favourable position to get a good result in this derby.
Arsenal lineup (4-3-3)
Goalie: Ray
Defenses: Ben White, Gabriel, Saliba, Timber
Midfielders: Thomas, Jorginho, Havertz
Forwards: Saka, Martinelli and Trossard
