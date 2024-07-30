Next Wednesday, July 31, at 7:30 p.m. (Mexico time), the UANL Tigers will face the Puebla Stripfor the match corresponding to matchday number one of Group N, in the Leagues CUP 2024.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday thirteen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 3-2 in favor of the team then led by Robert Dante Siboldi. This ended Tigres’ important streak without being able to beat La Franja on the Cuauhtémoc stadium field.
On Saturday, July 27, 2024, Tigres UANL made official the signing of the Brazilian central defender: Joaquim Henrique, who arrives from Pelé’s Santos, in a transaction that had to do with the debt that the Brazilians had with Tigres, for the transfer of the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo.
The player, who is only twenty-five years old, is valued at eight million dollars. It is said that Tigres only paid three and a half million, the other three were paid for Soteldo’s debt and the rest will be paid in four years.
Joaquim arrived in the city of Monterrey this Sunday to arrange the corresponding visa procedures that will allow him to join his teammates in the United States of America, and to be taken into account, from now on, by Veljko Paunovic.
Tigers: Nahuel Guzman; Jesus Garza, Diego Reyes, Guido Pizarro and Javier Aquino; Sebastian Cordova, Juan Brunetta and Ozziel Herrera; André-Pierre Gignac
Puebla: Jesus Rodriguez; Ángulo, Orona, Gularte and Ferrareis; De Buen, Herrera, González, Castillo and Álvarez; Cavallini
