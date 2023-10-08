In a match that the Celeste Machine of the Blue Cross seemed to be on the right track, after scoring the tying goal against the Cougarsin the agony of the first half, ended up becoming a true nightmare for the cement producers.
With two scores from César: ‘Chino’ Huerta, one from Ulises Rivas and another from Nathan Silva, the university students took the capital classic, sinking Cruz Azul into the bottom of the general table, just when they began to dream of scratching the positions of play in.
Those led by Joaquin Moreno add only eleven points out of a possible thirty-six. Although the Mexican competition system is extremely kind, the Machine is currently outside the playoff positions.
Those led by Robert Dante Siboldi, on the other hand, remain at the top of the general table with twenty-two units. Only below the Águilas del América, who have already reached twenty-seven points, with fifteen remaining to play.
Tigers visited Pachuca with the intention of adding three by three and thus removing the bitter pill from the draw suffered against Toluca on date number eleven. And although they took the lead on the scoreboard with a goal from André-Pierre Gignac, who already reached his seventh goal so far this season, the Tuzos tied it with a great goal from Bryan González in the twentieth minute of the match.
The ‘U’ of Nuevo León tied their second consecutive tie, so they go to the FIFA date knowing that, upon their return, it will be necessary to add three to avoid leaving the first places that give the direct pass to the quarterfinals.
Goalie: A. Gudiño
Defending: C. Salcedo, J. Escobar, W. Ditta
Midfielders: R. Huescas, E. Lira, I. Rivero, C. Rotondi
Lead: C. Antuna, C. Rodríguez, D. Cambindo
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Javier Aquino, Diego Reyes, Guido Pizarro and Jesús Angulo
Midfielders: Diego Lainez, Rafael Carioca, Sebastián Córdova, Fernando Gorriarán and Luis Quiñones
Forward: André-Pierre Gignac
The duel will take place at the University ‘Volcano’ on Saturday, October 21, at exactly 9:00 p.m. Although Tigres arrives as a favorite, it should be noted that, since the 2014 Apertura tournament, those today led by Robert Dante Siboldi have not beaten Cruz Azul at home.
