De la Fuente’s men have started on the right foot at this Euro 2024 held in Germany, and after achieving three victories in the group stage (the only team to do so), they have presented their candidacy to win the title in the best possible way. Here are the possible elevens for Spain and Georgia for the round of 16:
BY: Unai Simon – The Athletic Club Bilbao goalkeeper is a regular in Spain’s Euro 2019 squad. He kept a clean sheet against Croatia and Italy and had a penalty saved.
L.D.: Daniel Carvajal – It is evident that Daniel Carvajal is at an excellent level on the pitch and this is demonstrated every time he wears shorts. On the first matchday against Croatia he proved to be one of the best right backs in the world with a goal.
DFC: Aymeric Laporte – Nacho’s injury means that Laporte and Le Normand will undoubtedly be the centre-back pairing with which Spain will play against Georgia in this European Championship.
DFC: Le Normand – The Real Sociedad centre-back has a very good understanding with Laporte in the centre of the Spanish defence. Against Georgia they are likely to repeat what worked well for them.
LI: Cucurella – His selection generated many doubts and everything indicated that Grimaldo was going to be the starter for that Spanish left back, but after starting against Croatia and having a great game against Italy, especially in defense, Cucurella is very likely to repeat as starter against Georgia.
MCD: Rodri – His presence improves Spain’s game and will be key against Georgia. He missed the third match due to an accumulation of yellow cards.
MC: Pedri – Both Pedri and Fabián will be the ones to accompany Rodri in the middle of the field. Pedri’s technical quality and his vision of the game will give an advantage to the ball game of De la Fuente’s Spanish team.
MC: Fabian – After scoring a great goal against Croatia and finishing a match in which he was awarded man of the match, Fabián will be key against Georgia.
ED: Lamine Yamal– He promises to be the revelation player of the Euro Cup and he showed it against Croatia. His ownership is indisputable and he will be one of the most important pieces in the attack against Georgia.
EI: Nico Williams – Although he did not have a great performance against Croatia, Nico Williams left against Italy and will continue to be the starting left winger for the Spanish team.
DC: Alvaro Morata – The captain of the Spanish team is one hundred percent ready to face Georgia. After suffering a blow to his knee against Croatia, Álvaro Morata cleared up any doubts and will be the reference in Spain’s attack.
The possible formation of Spain vs Georgia (4-3-3)
Goalie: Unai Simon
Defenses: Carvajal, Laporte, Le Normand and Cucurella
Midfielders: Rodri, Pedri and Fabian
Forwards: Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal and Alvaro Morata
The Georgian team has reached the round of 16 in its first European Championship and this will be the possible eleven against Spain.
Goalie: G. Mamardashvilli
Defending: Kakabadze, Gvelesiani, Kashia, Dvali, Lochoshvili
Half: Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili, Chakvetadze
Lead: Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia
