He real Madrid prepare for their third pre-season challenge, facing Chelsea in a crucial match to fine-tune their form before the big official encounters.
After a series of winless games, including a recent defeat against Barcelona, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are looking to get back on track and improve their performance. This match presents itself as a key opportunity for Real Madrid to fine-tune their strategy and set-up, with an eye on the first big match of the season: the European Super Cup against Atalanta. The availability of Vinícius Jr. and Rodrygo, along with the performances of the youth team players, will be determining factors in the team’s preparation for the challenges ahead.
Real Madrid face their third pre-season game against Chelsea, at a time when they are yet to record a win in their previous encounters. After a heavy defeat against Barcelona, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are still looking for their first victory before the European Super Cup against Atalanta. With Vinícius Jr. and Rodrygo available for the match, the team is in the process of adjusting its lineup and preparing for the first official challenges of the season.
Pre-season has been a period of adaptation for Real Madrid so far, with several key players still missing, including Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal. Youth squad players such as Joan Martinez, Jacobo Ramon, Mario Martin and Nico Paz have all been given the chance to shine and earn a place in the team. The need for a win in this warm-up game is crucial to boost the team’s morale and fine-tune their form ahead of facing Atalanta in the European Super Cup.
Goalie: Courtois
Defenses: Lucas Vázquez, Rüdiger, Militao, Fran García
Midfielders: Mario Martin, Modric, Ceballos
Forwards: Arda Güler, Endrick, Brahim
Chelsea are facing an overbooking situation in their squad, with the number of players exceeding the number of available positions. With 3-4 players for each position, pre-season will be crucial in deciding who will be part of the starting team and who will be relegated to the bench. Enzo Maresca and his coaching staff will have to carefully evaluate the performance of each player in order to make appropriate adjustments before the start of the season.
The London club is also currently in the process of managing its squad, considering the sale or loan of those players who are not part of its plans for the coming season. This optimisation process is crucial to balance the squad and ensure that the squad is in the best possible shape to face the challenges of the season. Pre-season will offer players the opportunity to prove their worth and the club’s management the chance to make strategic decisions.
Goalie: Robert Sanchez
Defenses: Reece James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Gusto
Midfielders: Mudryk, Lavia, Enzo Fernández, Caicedo, Dewsbury-Hall
Forward: Nkunku
