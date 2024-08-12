Real Madrid and Atalanta, the Champions League and Europa League winners, will face each other to be crowned European super champions. The stage will be Poland, where both teams will seek to start the season with a trophy, putting all their talent and ambition on the field.
Kylian Mbappé’s debut will be a reality in this very match, where he will defend the merengue colours of the Real Madrid shirt for the first time. On the other hand, the team managed by Gasperini will try to spoil Real Madrid’s official debut by taking away the European Super Cup trophy from them.
Real Madrid are heading into this game with renewed confidence after a solid pre-season that culminated in a win over Chelsea. Carlo Ancelotti will be counting on the return of key players such as Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde, and the great expectation is around the possible official debut of Kylian Mbappé, whose arrival has generated great excitement among fans. With a rejuvenated squad full of talent, the Whites are looking to impose their experience and quality to add another title to their trophy cabinet.
Goalie: Courtois
Defenses: Carvajal, Rüdiger, Militao, Mendy,
Midfielders: Tchouaméni, Valverde, Bellingham
Forwards: Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappé
Atalanta, for their part, are facing this challenge with a fighting spirit, despite the heavy loss of Gianluca Scamacca due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The striker’s absence will be a significant blow, but the Bergamo team is determined to prove its ability to compete against the best. With a dynamic and attacking playing philosophy, Atalanta will try to spring a surprise and start the season with a victory that will reaffirm its position in the elite of European football.
Goalie: Musso
Defenses: Djmsiti, Isak Hien, Kolasinac
Midfielders: Ederson, Koopmeiners, Zappacosta, Ruggeri, De Roon
Forwards: By Ketelaere and Lookman
More news about Real Madrid
#lineups #Real #Madrid #Atalanta #match #European #Super #Cup #final
Leave a Reply