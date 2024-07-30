He real Madrid kicks off its pre-season with an exciting clash against AC Milan on the Soccer Champions Tour.
This match marks the start of Los Merengues’ tour of the United States, a crucial period in preparation for next season after a successful year in which they were crowned champions of La Liga and the Champions League. For their part, Milan have already had a positive start to pre-season, beating Manchester City 2-3 in a thrilling encounter. This clash will be an important test for both teams, who are looking to fine-tune their tactics and evaluate their new signings ahead of a campaign that promises to be exciting. Real Madrid, with the additions of Kylian Mbappé and Endrick, along with key players such as Rüdiger, Modric, Arda Güler and Brahim, will face a Milan determined to consolidate their form and continue their positive run.
Real Madrid are heading into this game with a mix of excitement and high expectations, especially with the recent signings of Kylian Mbappé and Endrick. Mbappé will not be in attendance but is one of the brightest stars in world football, bringing his incredible talent and speed to the attack, while Endrick, the young Brazilian prodigy, is looking to make a name for himself on the European stage. Although some players are still on holiday, the likes of Rüdiger, Modric, Arda Güler and Brahim will be available to face Milan, providing experience and stability to the team.
Pre-season will be crucial for Carlo Ancelotti, who will look to assess his players’ performances and fine-tune his tactics for the upcoming campaign. With Nacho Fernandez gone and David Alaba slowly recovering, defence is an area to watch, and youngsters from the academy, such as Jesus Vallejo, Joan Martinez and Jacobo Ramon, could be given the chance to prove their worth.
Goalie: Lunin
Defenses: Fran García, Rüdiger, Joan, Lucas Vázquez
Midfielders: Modric, Arda Guler, Ceballos
Forwards: Brahim, Endrick and Alvaro Rodriguez.
AC Milan are heading into this match in high spirits after their victory against Manchester City. This result has been a positive sign of their preparation and ambition for the upcoming season. Paulo Fonseca’s team has been effective in the transfer market, securing key reinforcements and renewing contracts of essential players to maintain the cohesion and stability of the group.
Milan have focused their efforts on combining the experience of their veterans with the energy of their new talents, seeking a balance that will allow them to compete at the highest level both in Serie A and in Europe. Pre-season on the Soccer Champions Tour is an opportunity to fine-tune tactics and assess the performance of new signings in a competitive environment.
Goalie: Torriani
Defenses: Calabria, Tomoti, Gabbia, Terracciano
Midfielders: Chukwueze, Florenzi, Loftus Cheek, Bennacer, Saelemaekers
Forwards: Colombo
