The confrontation between Romania and the Netherlands in the round of 16 of Euro 2024 is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing duels of the tournament. Romania has been the big surprise of the championship, managing to qualify first in Group E above high-level teams such as Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine. This unexpected performance has captured the attention of football fans across Europe.
For its part, the Netherlands has also caused a sensation by successfully emerging from a challenging Group D, which included the powerful French team, considered one of the favorites to take the trophy. With both teams showing impressive form in the group stage, this match promises to be a clash full of excitement and quality, as surprise and excellence clash in the quest for a place in the quarter-finals.
Below we leave you with the possible alignments of both teams.
The Romanian team has been one of the revelations in this edition of the Euro Cup and they want to continue on that path. Now, the Netherlands team has put itself ahead of them. To do so, the Romanians will go with all their arsenal to try to defeat the Dutch.
This is what Romania’s lineup would look like (4-5-1)
Goalie: Nita
Defenses: Rat, Dragusin, Burca, Rus
Midfielders: Hagi, Razvan, Marin, Stanciu, Coman
Forward: Dragus
The Netherlands have gone from strength to strength in the group stage, starting with a win, then drawing against France and then losing against Austria. They have qualified as one of the best third-placed teams. Romania will not make things easy for them and for this reason, Koeman’s men will go all out.
This is what the Netherlands lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeepers: Verbruggen
Defenses: Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké
Midfielders: Frimpong, Schouten, Reijnders, Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo
Forward: Memphis
