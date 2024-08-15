Le Havre face a tough test in their second consecutive year in Ligue 1 as they host Paris Saint-Germain in the opening game of the season. This encounter marks the start of a new era for both clubs, with PSG looking to consolidate their dominance in France under Luis Enrique, while Le Havre will be looking to make a statement and prove they can compete with the league’s giants.
Le Havre, who managed to stay in Ligue 1 after their promotion two seasons ago, come into this match after a pre-season of ups and downs. With one win, two draws and two losses in their last friendlies, the team is still looking for the consistency needed to face the league’s strongest teams. This match against PSG will be a crucial test to assess their preparation and ambitions for the new season.
PSG, meanwhile, are entering the campaign with high expectations, especially following the departure of Kylian Mbappé. Despite some mixed results in pre-season friendlies, with two draws against Sturm Graz and RB Leipzig, Luis Enrique’s side remain favourites to win at Le Havre. This match will serve as an opportunity for PSG to start the season on the right foot and send a clear message to their rivals in Ligue 1.
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defenses: Nuno Mendes, Skriniar, Marquinhos, Zague
Midfielders: Vitinha, Zaire Emery, Joao Neves
Forwards: Dembele, Barcola, Kolo Muani.
