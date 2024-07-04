The quarter-finals of Euro 2024 are about to take place, and not in any old way. Portugal and France will face each other in a match that will give one of the two teams a ticket to the semi-finals of the Euro Cup, a stage that is not reached every day, only every four years.
The match, in addition to the main objective of reaching the semi-finals of the tournament, will also leave us with several key clashes to follow, such as the face-to-face between Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo, two players who represent the past and present of world football, and from now on, of Real Madrid. Also, a great fight in goal between Diogo Costa and Maignan, two goalkeepers who are proving their worth and who will want to show that they are professionally made to face the quarter-finals of a competition of this level.
France go into the match after beating Belgium in the round of 16 by just one goal, an own goal scored by Vertonghen. Deschamps’ men are in the quarter-finals but not at the level they want, as since the start of the tournament they have only managed to score one goal and from the penalty spot with Kylian Mbappé. The other goals have been own goals and this raises many doubts in front of goal for the French team who do not understand what can happen when they have one of the best forwards in the tournament. For the match against Portugal these will be Deschamps’ eleven:
Goalie: Maignan
Defenses: Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Theo Hernandez
Midfielders: Kanté, Tchouaméni and Camavinga
Forwards: Dembele, Mbappe and Thuram
Portugal have one goal and that is to reach the semi-finals of the European Championship. They face a quarter-final against France after beating a tough Slovenia in the penalty shoot-out, where Diogo Costa saved all the penalties hit by the Slovenian players. Cristiano Ronaldo leads this team, already a football legend for both Portugal and football, and this may be his last European Championship in his professional career, so he can only imagine lifting the trophy for the second time.
Goalie: Diogo Costa
Defenses: Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes
Midfielders: Vitinha, Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes
Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao and Cristiano Ronaldo
More news about Euro 2024
#lineups #France #Portugal #match #Euro #quarterfinals
Leave a Reply