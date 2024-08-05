He Bayer Leverkusen and the Arsenal are preparing for an exciting pre-season clash, in a duel that promises to attract the attention of fans around the world.
Both teams have started this pre-season on the right foot, and apart from Arsenal’s narrow defeat against Liverpool, the two teams have only one loss in their six pre-season games, so this will surely be a great match where both teams will want to show that they are ready for the big events that next season brings.
In any case, let’s see what the starting elevens of both teams will be:
The German team has once again started the season unbeaten, with signings such as Aleix Garcia, who are already working wonderfully with the rest of the club, with assists such as the one for Florian Wirtz in the last match. There are already big names in the squad playing pre-season matches, having shortened their holidays, so it will surely be a great match where we will be able to see to what extent this Bayer is prepared to fight against the best in Europe in scenarios that are similar to those that could be found in the Champions League.
Goalie: Kovar
Defenses: Kossounou, Andrich, Tapsoba
Midfielders: Tella, Xhaka, Aleix García, Belocian
Forwards: Amine Adli, Boniface and Martin Terrier
Arsenal are also already lining up their heavyweights, with players like Gabriel, Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus joining the squad for the first pre-season matches and being in shape for the important matches that will begin with the start of the Premier League. This match could see some of the signings that Arsenal have already made to test themselves against teams that are presumed to be great rivals for major trophies in Europe.
Goalie: Hein
Defenses: Ben White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko
Midfielders: Odegaard, Thomas, Havertz
Forwards: Nelson, Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus
More news about the 2024 preseason
#lineups #Arsenal #Bayer #Leverkusen #preseason #friendly
Leave a Reply