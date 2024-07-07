Luis de la Fuente’s Spain and Deschamps’ France will face each other in a head-to-head match in search of a ticket to the Euro 2024 final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. As if it were a whirlwind, Spain, which was the team that nobody gave a damn about at the start of the tournament, is sweeping and beating every rival that crosses its path. As a result, it is the big favourite to lift what would be its fourth Euro Cup.
However, France, which has a range of quality footballers, is not proving to be a solid team that plays well on the pitch. Even so, they are already in the semi-finals and taking another step forward with another victory would put them in a dream final.
Spain is proving to be a team with a great future. Players like Rodri, the best player in the defensive midfield, Lamine Yamal at just 16 years old, Nico Williams and his dribbling ability and other players with incredible talent and a promising future, make Spain position itself as one of the best teams in football today.
They beat Italy with a great game on the pitch, they beat Croatia and Georgia, they also beat Albania and finally, they eliminated the host and favourite from the start of the tournament. However, now in the semi-finals they face France with a large number of casualties:
Goalie: Unai Simon
Defenses: Jesus Navas, Laporte, Nacho, Cucurella
Midfielders: Rodri, Fabian and Dani Olmo
Forwards: Nico Williams, Alvaro Morata and Lamine Yamal
France is a team that, if you look at it player by player, is very scary, but the reality is that since the Euros began they have not scored a single goal, only one and from the penalty spot, the rest have been own goals. This, together with a very poor performance on the pitch, raises many doubts for Deschamps’ men, who still find themselves in a semi-final and will be looking to secure a ticket to the final.
Goalkeepers: Maignan
Defenses: Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Theo Hernandez
Midfielders: Kanté, Tchouaméni and Rabiot
Forwards: Dembele, Griezmann and Mbappe
#lineups #Spain #France #Euro #semifinals
Leave a Reply