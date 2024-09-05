Portugal and Croatia face each other in their first Nations League match, just a few months after Euro 2024.
Portugal and Croatia begin their Nations League campaign in what will be their first official encounter since Euro 2024, held this summer in Germany. Both teams are looking to erase the shadows of their performance in the European tournament and get off to a good start in this new challenge. For Portugal, the Nations League is not only an opportunity to redeem themselves, but also to try out new combinations and strategies under the direction of Roberto Martínez. Croatia, for its part, is looking to continue consolidating its recent legacy as one of the most competitive teams on the continent, guided by its experienced coach Zlatko Dalić. This duel promises to be an interesting tactical clash and a true test for both teams in their quest to establish themselves on the European football scene.
Portugal head into this first match hoping to put the bitter taste of their elimination in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 at the hands of Spain behind them. The Portuguese national team showed moments of brilliance during the tournament, but failed to achieve the consistency needed to advance beyond the last eight. With a squad that combines the experience of players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva with the freshness of emerging talents, Portugal hope to use the Nations League as fertile ground to fine-tune their game and once again compete for titles. Roberto Martínez has put emphasis on defensive solidity and offensive versatility, key factors that he will seek to reinforce from this first match against Croatia.
This is how Portugal’s lineup will look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Diogo Costa
Defenses: Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Dalot, Semedo
Midfielders: Vitinha, Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes
Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao and Cristiano Ronaldo
Croatia, on the other hand, are coming into the competition with a boost of morale after reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2024, a feat that reaffirms their status as a resilient team capable of competing at the highest level. With Luka Modrić still orchestrating the midfield, the Croatians have managed to put together an effective mix of veterans and youth. The experience gained at major tournaments remains a key pillar for the Croatians, who want to be not only contenders, but also title contenders in the Nations League. Zlatko Dalić is confident that his team can maintain the positive momentum from the Euros and continue to display attractive and effective football, starting with this crucial clash against Portugal.
This is how Croatia’s lineup will look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Livakovic
Defenses: Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol
Midfielders: Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic
Forwards: Sucic, Pasalic and Kramaric
