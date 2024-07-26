Manchester City and AC Milan will face each other in the United States in one of those friendlies that have you glued to the screen since the summer to watch the big teams go head to head. Both clubs are expecting a great season ahead, so getting to know each other better will be especially useful. In addition, the new players who are settling into the squad will already be able to experience what it is like to face another European giant.
Below we leave you with the possible lineups that both teams will use for this preseason match:
Manchester City are not having the best of pre-seasons at the moment, although it is true that they are doing so with a large number of substitutes, and what they are still planning is for the players to get into rhythm, especially in view of the Community Shield against Manchester United, so to a certain extent and as long as everything continues its course, it is not worrying to have lost against teams like Celtic.
This is what Manchester City’s lineup will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Ortega
Defenses: Lewis, Stones, Aké, Gvardiol
Midfielders: Kovacic, McAtee, Phillips
Forwards: Bobb, Savinho and Haaland
On the other hand, Milan is in a similar situation, having lost or drawn all of its matches so far in preparation for the season, so it is expected that against this Manchester City, which, if it is true, does not have all the artillery it could, they will be a little more up to par again, and begin to pick up a competitive rhythm that will help them in the season and be able to win Serie A again.
This is what AC Milan’s lineup will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Maignan
Defenses: Calabria, Florenzi, Kalulu Gabbia
Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Pobega, Reijnders
Forward: Leao, Pulisic and Jovic
