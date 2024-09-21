Manchester City and Arsenal, two contenders for the Premier League title, face each other in the most attractive match of Matchday 5. In addition, Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola will face each other again. The match will start on Sunday 22nd at 12.30pm at the Etihad Stadium.
Both teams will play one of the best matches that European football can offer today and one that will be crucial for the direction of the Premier League, at least at the start after 5 rounds. With City looking to maintain their dominance and Arsenal trying to consolidate themselves as a strong candidate to snatch the title from them, beyond the absences that each team will have for this match.
Kevin De Bruyne remains doubtful due to groin problems, and Nathan Aké is also in doubt, which could force some adjustments in defence.
The absences of Mikel Merino, Zinchenko, Tierney, Ødegaard and Tomiyasu limit the options of the Spanish coach, especially in defence and midfield.
This is what Manchester City’s lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Ederson
Defense: Akanji, Ruben Días, Gvardiol, Lewis,
Midfielders: Rodri, Grealish, Savinho, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva
Front: Haaland
This is what Arsenal’s lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Ray
Defenders: White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber
Midfielders: Partey, Havertz, Declan Rice
Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Martinelli and Gabriel Jesús
