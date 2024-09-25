Liverpool come into this crucial match after winning 3-0 against Bournemouth with a double from Luis Díaz and another from Darwin Núñez.
This match will be an opportunity for the Reds to continue their good form, after the victory at San Siro and the Premier League rout, leaving them as one of the pursuers of leader Manchester City along with Aston Villa.
With players like Alisson, Van Dijk and Szoboszlai, Liverpool have the quality and experience to compete on the most demanding stages. The excitement around the team is high, and they hope to carry over their good performances in the Premier League and Champions League to the Carabao and continue dreaming of winning titles.
They have gone a month without a win, having only managed to get three points in the second round of the Premier League against Crystal Palace 2-0 away, and losing to Aston Villa, City and Chelsea, adding one point against Fulham 1-1.
This is what Liverpool’s formation would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Alisson
Defenders: Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson
Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai
Forwards: Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.
This is what West Ham’s formation would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Areola
Defenders: Mavropanos, Álvarez, Kilman
Midfielders: Wan Bissaka, Guido Rodríguez, Paquetá, Emerson
Forwards: Kudus, Bowen, Summerville
