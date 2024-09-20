Liverpool come into this crucial match after losing their unbeaten Premier League record 1-0 to Nottingham, but they made a great start at San Siro and beat Milan in the Champions League opener. Bournemouth, meanwhile, lost at home 1-0 to Chelsea.
This match will be an opportunity for the Reds to continue adding points and leave behind the last defeat against Nottingham Forest in their own stadium and strengthen their position in the table, becoming one of the pursuers of the leader Manchester City, who face one of their pursuers, Arsenal.
With players like Alisson, Van Dijk and Szoboszlai, Liverpool have the quality and experience to compete on the most demanding stages. The excitement around the team is high, and they hope to carry over their good performance in the Premier League to the Champions League.
Liverpool are confident after a solid start to the season. Arne Slot has managed to consolidate a young and renewed team that has won important games in the Premier League. With a squad full of talent, the English team began the Champions League with a key victory in Italy against Milan, and will look to put last weekend’s defeat behind them and equal City at the top of the table.
An irregular start for the team managed by the Spaniard Andoni Iraola Sagarna, with 2 draws, one win and 2 losses, and who are going with the firm intention of planting their flag at Anfield and at least scoring points against one of the big favourites to win the Premier League.
Possible lineups
Liverpool: Alisson, Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota.
Bournemouth: Travers; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Evanilson
