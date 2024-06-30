Euro 2024 is now in its knockout phase, and one of the most anticipated matches of the round of 16 pits two giants of European football against each other: France and Belgium. France, traditionally one of the tournament’s favourites, surprised the world by qualifying for this round as second in their group, something unexpected given their talented squad. On the other hand, Belgium has been one of the biggest disappointments of the group stage, also qualifying for the round of 16 as second in Group E, where they faced Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine.
This confrontation between neighbors is not only a clash of the titans of European football, but also a strategic battle between two teams seeking to redeem their previous performances. France, with its rich history and depth in the squad, and Belgium, with what remains of its golden generation still in search of a significant title, will play for a place in the quarterfinals in what promises to be a great match. The pressure is on both sides, France must prove that their position in the group stage was a momentary slip, while Belgium must justify their individual talent with a collective performance that allows them to advance in the tournament.
France come into this match needing to reaffirm their status as tournament favourites. Despite qualifying second in their group, Didier Deschamps’ team remains a force to be reckoned with. However, Deschamps has made some important strategic decisions for this tournament. One of the most notable is the absence of Eduardo Camavinga from the starting eleven, opting instead for Adrien Rabiot in midfield. This decision seeks to balance experience and defensive ability, critical aspects in such a crucial match. Expectations are high for the French team, and they must prove their ability to overcome a strong opponent like Belgium.
Goalie: Maignan
Defenses: Koundé, Upamecano, Salibá, Theo Hernández
Midfielders: Kanté, Tchouaméni, Rabiot
Forwards: Dembele, Mbappe and Griezmann
Belgium, despite expectations, has not shown the expected performance in the group stage. Ranked second in a relatively accessible group, criticism has been severe. The team has relied too much on individuals, and key players such as Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne have not led as expected. However, the talent in the squad is undeniable and the potential for a turnaround is present. The Belgian coach knows that he must demand more from his stars, especially Lukaku and De Bruyne, who have the ability to change the course of the game and take his team to the quarterfinals. The pressure is at its highest, and Belgium needs a decisive performance to overcome France and advance in the tournament.
Goalie: Casteels
Defenses: Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate
Midfielders: Tielemans, Onana, De Bruyne
Forwards: Trossard, Doku and Lukaku
