The first match of LaLiga 2024/25 between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona will be played on Saturday, 17 August, at 21:30 (local time). This match will take place at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, marking the official debut of Hansi Flick as Barcelona manager.
Below we leave you with the possible lineups of both teams for their first match in LaLiga 24/25:
Valencia will play their first LaLiga match in front of their fans against a very strong FC Barcelona. The team managed by Pipo Baraja is expected to achieve the long-awaited European qualification this season. For this match, Valencia will use a forward line made up of Hugo Duro and one of the signings of this summer market, Rafa Mir.
This is what Valencia’s lineup would look like (4-4-2)
Goalie: Mamardashivili
Defenses: Thierry Correia, Tárrega, Yarek, Jesús Vázquez
Midfielders: Martín Tejón, Pepelu, Guillamón, Almeida
Forwards: Hugo Duro, Rafa Mir
After the pre-season, Hansi Flick’s FC Barcelona will make their debut in official competition in La Liga. The Catalans are coming off a 0-3 loss to Monaco at the Joan Gamper. This match will see Dani Olmo’s league debut in the Blaugrana jersey. With the injuries in the squad, we will also see players like Iñigo Martínez and Marc Casadó in the starting eleven.
This is what FC Barcelona’s lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Koundé, Iñigo Martínez, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde
Midfielders: Marc Casadó, Gundogan, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal
Front: Lewandowski
