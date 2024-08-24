Barcelona and Athletic Club are preparing for an exciting clash this evening at 19:00, in a duel corresponding to the second matchday of LaLiga. The Catalans arrive with high morale after beating Valencia 1-2 at Mestalla in their debut, while Athletic had a somewhat more discreet start, drawing 1-1 at San Mamés against Getafe. Both teams will be looking to continue adding points in a crucial start to the season.
Athletic’s hopes are pinned on young star Oihan Sancet, who has proven to be the driving force of Bilbao’s midfield, and on Nico Williams, whose speed and dribbling can be a real headache for the Blaugrana defence. Both players will be essential if the Lions want to get a good result in Montjuic.
On the Barcelona side, Lamine Yamal continues to be the big sensation. The young talent has amazed everyone with his skill and confidence, being one of Flick’s big bets for this season. At his side, Robert Lewandowski, who opened his goal-scoring account at Mestalla, will look to continue to extend his tally and lead the Blaugranas to another victory.
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Koundé, Iñigo Martínez, Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde
Midfielders: Marc Casadó, Bernal, Pedri, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal
Front: Lewandowski
Goalie: Unai Simon
Defenses: Gorosabel, Yeray, Vivian, Yuri
Midfielders: Beñat, Vesga, Sancet
Front: Nico Williams, Iñaki Williams and Guruzeta
This match promises to be a clash of styles and talents, with both teams determined to prove their worth in this league opener.
