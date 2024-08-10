Next Monday, August 12, FC Barcelona will face one of the most anticipated matches of its preseason: the Joan Gamper Trophy, which in this edition will see them face AS Monaco. This duel, which will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, will not only serve as the traditional kick-off for the 2024/2025 season, but will also be an opportunity for fans to see the team’s new signings in action and the young prospects who are looking to establish themselves under the direction of Hansi Flick.
With the prestige of the Gamper at stake, Barça will be looking to put on a show that lives up to expectations, in what promises to be a thrilling clash against a Monaco side that is eager to test its strength against one of the giants of European football. It will be a night where the “provisional” Camp Nou in Montjuïc will be dressed up to welcome its team, in what many hope will be a demonstration of the potential of the new culé project.
Below we leave you with the possible lineups of both teams for the match:
The team coached by Hnasi Flick will open what will be the next season in front of its fans as has become tradition at the Jon Gamper. To do so, the German coach will line up a series of players who have been in this preseason and who will possibly have a place in the first team this season such as Pau Víctor or Marc Casadó.
This is what FC Barcelona’s lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Gerard Martin, Lenglet, Sergi Dominguez, Alex Valle
Midfielders: Raphinha, Christensen, Gundogan, Marc Casado, Pau Victor
Front: Robert Lewandowski
Monaco have also been invited to compete in the Joan Gamper Trophy. The Monaco side will also be the last bullet to prepare for next season. After this match, AS Monaco will play the first matchday of Ligue 1 against Saint Ettiene.
This is what AS Monaco’s lineup would look like (3-5-2)
Goalie: Philipp Köhn
Defenses: Salisu; Kherer, Singo
Midfielders: Ouattara, Camara, Minamino, Zakaria, Vanderson
Forwards: Balogun, Plunger
