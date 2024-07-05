The Euro quarter-finals are here. Many teams have been cooking slowly throughout the Group Stage and the Round of 16 to make their way to the next phase of the tournament and although the journey has not been easy, only eight teams have managed to be within three games of lifting the trophy, an objective that remains the same for each of the teams in these Quarter-Finals.
England and Switzerland kick off the day on Saturday after England beat Slovakia and the Swiss beat Italy.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup for the match
England will face this round of 16 with only Marc Guehi out, who has to serve a suspension after receiving a yellow card in the match against Slovakia. This means that Konsa will probably make his debut as a starter in the round of 16. Alexander Arnold will also return in midfield and, as expected, Harry Kane in attack.
This is what England’s lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Pickford
Defenses: Walker, Stones, Konsa, Trippier
Midfielders: Declan Rice, Alexander Arnold, Phil Foden, Bellingham, Saka
Forward: Harry Kane
Switzerland have been one of the revelations of the tournament, drawing with Germany and eliminating the current European champions, Italy. Now they want a chance to continue making history and qualify for the semi-finals of the European Championship.
This is what Switzerland’s lineup would look like (3-5-2)
Goalie: Summer
Defenses: Schar, Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez
Midfielders: Freuler, Xhaka, Stergiou, Shaquiri and Aebischer
Forwards: Ndoye and Vargas
